This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 9 (Digital Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Actors Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson discuss Tess coming out and the rocky road ahead on the latest This Is Us Aftershow.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, this is us aftershow, this is us 309, sterling k brown, randall pearson, susan kelechi watson, beth pearson, eris baker, tess pearson, tess comes out, gay, lgbtq, marriage, nicky pearson, michael angarano, the beginning is the end is the beginning
