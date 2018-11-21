This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 8 (Digital Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Actors Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson talk love, marriage and politics (sort of) on the latest This Is Us Aftershow.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, this is us aftershow, 308, six thanksgivings, interview, cast, randall pearson, sterling k brown, susan kelechi watson, beth pearson, city council, campaign, marriage, love, tess, randall and beth, chrissy metz, eris baker
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.