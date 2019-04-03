This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 18 (Digital Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Actors Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson break down the shocking Season 3 finale on the latest This Is Us Aftershow.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, aftershow, this is us finale, jon huertas, caitlin thompson, kate pearson, chrissy metz, toby damon, chris sullivan, kevin pearson, justin hartley, jack pearson, milo ventimiglia, rebecca pearson, mandy moore, randall pearson, sterling k brown, isaac aptaker
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.