This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 4

Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore talk "Still Here," the fourth episode of This Is Us, Season 2. Catch up with the Pearson family on new episodes of This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9/8c.

Appearing: Milo Ventimiglia Mandy Moore Justin Hartley Chrissy Metz Sterling Brown Susan Watson Chris Sullivan Ron Jones