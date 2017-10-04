Also available on the NBC app

Actors Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley join writer Bekah Brunstetter to discuss the big moments from "A Manny-Splendored Thing." This Is Us airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: Milo Ventimiglia Mandy Moore Justin Hartley Chrissy Metz Sterling Brown Susan Watson Chris Sullivan Ron Jones