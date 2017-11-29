This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 10

Actors Sterling K. Brown and Lyric Ross and writer Shukree Hassan Tilghman discuss Deja's complicated foster relationship with Randall and Beth after the events of "Number Three."
