Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Creator Dan Fogelman sit down for a no-holds-barred deep dive on Episode 9, "The Trip."
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, this is us aftershow episode 9, this is us companion series, that was us the cast gets real, this is us the trip, mandy moore, chrissy metz, susan kelechi watson, milo ventimiglia, dan fogelman
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.