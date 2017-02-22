Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones sit down for a no-holds-barred deep dive on the episode that broke your heart, "Memphis."
Appearing:Sterling BrownRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, this is us aftershow episode 16, this is us companion series, that was us the cast gets real, this is us memphis, season 1 episode 16, memphis aftershow, sterling k brown randall, ron cephas jones william, sterling k brown this is us, ron cephas jones this is us, watch this is us video, watch this is us aftershow
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.