Season finale. It's Kate and Toby's wedding! Wedding planners Kevin and Randall struggle to pull off the big day; Kate is flooded with memories of Jack; Deja struggles to adjust to her new living situation.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, watch this is us episode, watch this is us video, mandy moore rebecca pearson, milo ventimiglia jack pearson, sterling k brown randall, chrissy metz kate, justin hartley kevin, the wedding, season 2 episode 18, this is us season finale
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.