Jack and Rebecca get big news; Randall struggles to understand William's relationship with Jesse; Kate and Toby deal with the aftermath of his heart attack; Olivia throws Kevin for a loop.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: This Is Us, this is us, nbc this is us, watch this is us episode, watch this is us video, the right thing to do, season 1 episode 11, mandy moore rebecca, mandy moore this is us, milo ventimiglia jack, gerald mcraney dr k, milo ventimiglia this is us
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.