Rebecca Tells Kevin What Makes Him So Special - This Is Us

CLIP03/01/20
Rebecca (Mandy Moore) helps Kevin (Justin Hartley) realize his superpower - that he makes people forget about their troubles when they're with him.

Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
S4 E152 minHighlightDramaPrimetime

Episodes

S4 E18 | 03/24/20
Strangers: Part Two
S4 E17 | 03/17/20
After the Fire
S4 E16 | 03/10/20
New York, New York, New York
S4 E15 | 02/25/20
Clouds
S4 E14 | 02/18/20
The Cabin
S4 E13 | 02/11/20
A Hell of a Week: Part Three
S4 E12 | 01/28/20
A Hell of a Week: Part Two
S4 E11 | 01/21/20
A Hell of a Week: Part One
S4 E10 | 01/14/20
Light and Shadows
S4 E9 | 11/19/19
So Long, Marianne
S4 E8 | 11/12/19
Sorry
S4 E7 | 11/05/19
The Dinner and the Date
S4 E6 | 10/29/19
The Club
S4 E5 | 10/22/19
Storybook Love
S4 E4 | 10/15/19
Flip a Coin
S4 E3 | 10/08/19
Unhinged
S4 E2 | 10/01/19
The Pool: Part Two
S4 E1 | 09/24/19
Strangers
