Rebecca (Mandy Moore) brings Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) to tears when she sings her audition song "Invisible Ink" to him.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, this is us 307, sometimes, milo ventimiglia, jack pearson, mandy moore, rebecca pearson, jack and rebecca, romance, Singing, song, invisible ink, singing in car, jack cries, Vietnam, nicky pearson, michael angarano
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.