Big changes are afoot for Kate, Kevin and Randall as they celebrate their 38th birthday; Jack and Rebecca go on their first date; Deja turns a corner.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, season 3 premiere, this is us premiere, moonshadow, franco harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, three rivers stadium, 38th birthday, this is us birthday, immaculate reception, jack and rebecca first date, christmas miracle, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.