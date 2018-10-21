Nicky’s Number Is Called

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Nicky (Michael Angarano) are dealt a devastating blow as they watch the first televised Vietnam draft lottery.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, this is us 304, milo ventimiglia, jack pearson, this is us best scenes, michael angarano, nicky pearson, vietnam, live draft, lottery, bar scene, war, young jack, jack and nicky, brothers, this is us brothers
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.