Acting on Kate's advice, Jack heads to Rebecca's first tour date while we flash back to the day they first met; the Big Three make big decisions about their lives.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, nbc this is us, watch this is us episode, watch this is us video, season 1 episode 18, mandy moore rebecca, milo ventimiglia jack, chrissy metz kate, justin hartley kevin, sterling k brown randall, susan kelechi watson, this is us season finale, this is us moonshadow
