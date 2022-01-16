Main Content

Miguel Loves Every Version of RebeccaNBC’s This Is Us

CLIP01/14/22

When Rebecca (Mandy Moore) worries that her memory loss will hurt their marriage, Miguel (Jon Huertas) reminds her of their most important wedding vow.

NRDrama Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling K. BrownSusan Kelechi WatsonChris SullivanRon Cephas Jones
Tags: this is us, nbc, mandy moore, rebecca pearson, Nicky, griffin dunne, Miguel, jon huertas, sally, dey young, sterling k brown, randall pearson, jack pearson, milo ventimiglia, justin hartley, kevin pearson, season 6, this is us final chapter, one giant leap
