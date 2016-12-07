The Pearsons come together to support a sick Dr. K; Randall talks a co-worker off a ledge; and Christmas has a couple of big surprises in store for the Pearson family.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, nbc this is us, watch this is us episode, watch this is us video, season 1 episode 10, this is us last christmas, mandy moore rebecca, mandy moore this is us, milo ventimiglia jack, chrissy metz kate, justin hartley kevin, sterling k brown randall, susan kelechi watson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.