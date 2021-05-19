Main Content

This Is Us
Kevin's Bachelor Party Leads to Some Serious Revelations - This Is Us

Kevin (Justin Hartley) knows how to throw one of the weirdest bachelor parties in history.

Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley Play the Newlywed Game - This Is Us
CLIP 05/26/21
The Cast Prepares to Say Goodbye - This Is Us
CLIP 05/25/21
Rebecca Wants Kevin to Build Her That House - This Is Us
CLIP 05/25/21
Kevin and Madison Aren't Meant to Be - This Is Us
CLIP 05/25/21
Rebecca and Beth Are Thankful for Each Other - This Is Us
CLIP 05/23/21
Zoe Drops a Bomb in Kevin's Brain - This Is Us
CLIP 05/11/21
Rebecca Sees Every Kate and Loves Her for It - This Is Us
CLIP 05/11/21
Randall and Kevin Finally Heal - This Is Us
CLIP 04/18/21
Randall and Kevin Had Some Parents - This Is Us
CLIP 04/13/21
Nicky and Miguel Come to an Understanding - This Is Us
CLIP 04/11/21
ONE Series - This Is Us - Season Trailer A
CLIP 04/07/21
Tess Wonders If She'll Ever Be Close to Beth Again - This Is Us
CLIP 04/06/21
Kevin's Twins Are Nicky's Moon - This Is Us
CLIP 03/28/21
Jack Doesn't Know How to Tell Rebecca About Vietnam - This Is Us
CLIP 03/23/21
Kevin Steps Up for Kate - This Is Us
CLIP 03/16/21
Randall Is Deja's Day One - This Is Us
CLIP 03/16/21
Kate Pearson Is Unflappable - This Is Us
CLIP 02/23/21
Jack Gives Kevin Important Advice About Fatherhood - This Is Us
CLIP 02/23/21
Welcome to the World, Hailey Rose - This Is Us
CLIP 02/16/21
Kevin and Randall Make Amends - This Is Us
CLIP 02/16/21
Kevin Needs to Be There for Madison - This Is Us
CLIP 02/14/21
Jack Protects Kevin from His Coach - This Is Us
CLIP 02/09/21
The Cast and Crew Behind Randall's Pivotal Episode - This Is Us
CLIP 01/12/21
Randall and Laurel Forge a Powerful Connection - This Is Us
CLIP 01/12/21
Randall Is Ready to Move Forward with Kevin - This Is Us
CLIP 01/12/21
Kate Lets Marc Know He's the Disease and She's Cured - This Is Us
CLIP 01/05/21
Kevin Attempts to Bridge the Divide with Randall - This Is Us
CLIP 01/05/21
Jack Wants His Kids to Know He Sees Their Greatness - This Is Us
CLIP 11/17/20
Randall and Malik Connect Over Fatherhood and Big Dreams - This Is Us
CLIP 11/17/20
Beth Pearson Has Our Heart - This Is Us
CLIP 11/17/20
Kevin Opens Up to Madison About His Unhealthy Stuff - This Is Us
CLIP 11/10/20
Toby Is the Family's Blame Piñata - This Is Us
CLIP 11/10/20
Randall Shares His Big News with Beth - This Is Us New Episode Exclusive
CLIP 11/06/20
William and Jack Cross Paths in Hospital Chapel - This Is Us
CLIP 10/27/20
Randall Calls Out Kate Over Black Lives Matter - This Is Us
CLIP 10/27/20
Kevin Proposes to Madison - This Is Us
CLIP 10/27/20
Kevin Tries to Reconnect with Randall - This Is Us
CLIP 10/27/20
A Behind-the-Scenes Goodbye to Season 4 - This Is Us
CLIP 04/30/20
Randall Pearson's Mental Health Journey - This Is Us
CLIP 04/20/20
Sterling K. Brown Goes Live with the Cast for a Season 4 Finale Deep-Dive - This Is Us
CLIP 04/08/20
Kevin's Great Love Story Is Just Beginning - This Is Us
CLIP 03/29/20
The Big 3 Birthday Journey - This Is Us
CLIP 03/24/20
Composer Siddhartha Khosla Performs the Score from the Season 4 Finale - This Is Us
CLIP 03/24/20
The Big Three Celebrate the Big 4-0
CLIP 03/24/20
Kevin's Feel-Good, Epic Reveal! - This Is Us Season 5 Premiere
CLIP 03/24/20
The Biggest This Is Us Moments So Far
CLIP 03/24/20
Memorable Family Moments - This Is Us
CLIP 03/24/20
For Your Consideration - This Is Us
CLIP 03/24/20
Randall and Kevin Cross the Point of No Return - This Is Us
CLIP 03/24/20
Randall Forces Rebecca's Hand So She'll Agree to Do the Trial - This Is Us
CLIP 03/22/20
Dr. Leigh Gets to the Heart of Randall's Struggles - This Is Us
CLIP 03/17/20
Kevin Pearson's Sexiest Moments - This Is Us
CLIP 03/16/20
Rebecca's Life Has Been Full of Next Times - This Is Us
CLIP 03/15/20
What If Jack Pearson Lived? - This Is Us
CLIP 03/10/20
Rebecca Tells Kevin What Makes Him So Special - This Is Us
CLIP 03/01/20
Beth Can't Put Any More Weight on Randall - This Is Us
CLIP 02/25/20
Kevin Learns About Rebecca's Diagnosis - This Is Us
CLIP 02/23/20
The Big Three Listen to Jack's Time Capsule Recording - This Is Us
CLIP 02/18/20
Kate Will Always Want Her Mom - This Is Us
CLIP 02/16/20
The Cast Celebrates Justin Hartley's Directing Debut - This Is Us
CLIP 02/12/20
Rebecca Tells Kate About Her Diagnosis - This Is Us
CLIP 02/11/20
Kevin Wishes He Had One More Chance with Sophie - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/02/20
How Does It End? Wrong Answers Only! - This Is Us
CLIP 01/29/20
Kevin Comforts Sophie After Her Mom's Funeral - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/28/20
Randall Needs Kevin to Catch Him - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/26/20
Darnell Tries to Convince Randall to Go to Therapy - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/21/20
Miguel Breaks Down to Randall About Rebecca's Diagnosis - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/19/20
Jack and Rebecca Say I Love You for the First Time - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/14/20
Deja's Path to the Pearsons
CLIP 12/10/19
Beth and Kate Share Their Evil Thoughts
CLIP 11/24/19
This Is Us Eating Pie
CLIP 11/21/19
The Future Is Changing for the Pearsons
CLIP 11/19/19
Kevin Finds Peace
CLIP 11/17/19
Rebecca and Randall Fight About Her Mental State
CLIP 11/12/19
The Gloves Come Off Over Deja and Malik
CLIP 11/10/19
Deja and Malik's First Kiss
CLIP 11/05/19
Jack's Missing the Point
CLIP 11/03/19
Kevin Gets the Smoothie Girl's Number
CLIP 10/29/19
Rebecca Just Wants Everyone to Be Happy Again
CLIP 10/27/19
No One Talks Badly About Beth's Three Favorite People
CLIP 10/22/19
Nicky Tells Kevin and Cassidy About a Lost Love
CLIP 10/20/19
Next: Love Can Surprise Us
CLIP 10/17/19
Carol Gives Randall Some Serious Props
CLIP 10/15/19
Toby Comes Clean to Kate About the Gym
CLIP 10/13/19
Jack Comes Clean to Rebecca About Almost Getting Fired (Deleted Scene)
CLIP 10/11/19
Jack Gets Mushy with Miguel
CLIP 10/08/19
Kevin and Kate Lean on Each Other
CLIP 10/06/19
Randall and Beth Let the Kids in on Worst Case Scenario Game
CLIP 10/01/19
They All Found Their Way to Each Other
CLIP 09/29/19
The Beginning of Jack and Miguel's Beautiful Friendship
CLIP 09/24/19
First Look: This Is Us, Season 4
CLIP 09/12/19
Big Three Birthday Wishes
CLIP 08/31/19
Thank You from This Is Us
CLIP 08/29/19
Two Epic Love Stories
CLIP 08/27/19
Jack's Best Speeches
CLIP 08/14/19
10 Times This Is Us Made Us Laugh
CLIP 07/16/19
Fan Voted: Best Character Moments
CLIP 06/20/19
Mandy Moore Sings "Invisible Ink"
CLIP 06/07/19
The Best Big Three Moments
CLIP 04/10/19
S5 E16 | 05/25/21
The Adirondacks
S5 E15 | 05/18/21
Jerry 2.0
S5 E14 | 05/11/21
The Music and the Mirror
S5 E13 | 04/13/21
Brotherly Love
S5 E12 | 04/06/21
Both Things Can Be True
S5 E11 | 03/23/21
One Small Step...
S5 E10 | 03/16/21
I've Got This
S5 E9 | 02/23/21
The Ride
S5 E8 | 02/16/21
In the Room
S5 E7 | 02/09/21
There
S5 E6 | 01/12/21
Birth Mother
S5 E5 | 01/05/21
A Long Road Home
S5 E4 | 11/17/20
Honestly
S5 E3 | 11/10/20
Changes
S5 E1 | 10/27/20
Forty: Part One / Forty: Part Two
