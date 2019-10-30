Kevin Gets the Smoothie Girl's Number

Kevin (Justin Hartley) is back at the gym, where the smoothie girl gives him some extra attention as he chats with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison).
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, this is us, this is us season 4, the club, this is us the club, season 4 episode 6, cassidy, jennifer morrison, gym, pull-ups, smoothie, phone number, justin hartley, kevin pearson, kevin and cassidy, the usual, chia
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.