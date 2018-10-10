During her anesthesia dream with her younger selves and Jack, Kate finally finds the strength to let go of the past and move forward as a mother.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us dream sequence, this is us 303, kate pearson, toby damon, season 3 episode 3, chrissy metz, chris sullivan, milo ventimiglia, jack pearson, this is us best scenes, mackenzie hancsicsak, hannah zeile
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.