Jack's Missing the Point

When Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) takes Randall (Lonnie Chavis) to play golf, things get tense when they discuss race.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, this is us, this is us season 4, lonnie chavis, randall pearson, jack pearson, Episode 6, golf club, jack and randall, Golf, race, milo ventimiglia, Golfing, tiger woods, father and son, mixed race, don't see race
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.