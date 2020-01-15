Jack and Rebecca Say I Love You for the First Time - This Is Us (Episode Highlight)

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) won't let her father separate them and tells Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) their love will be one for the ages.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us, nbc, Season 4, jack pearson, milo ventimiglia, lyric ross, deja, asante blackk, malik, sterling k brown, randall pearson, susan kelechi watson, beth pearson, mandy moore, rebecca pearson, justin hartley, kevin pearson, Miguel, jon huertas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.