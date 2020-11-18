Malik shadows Randall at work. Kevin struggles to connect with his new movie director. Jack and Rebecca struggle to sleep train their babies.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, Season 5, this is us season 5, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, sterling k brown, chrissy metz, justin hartley, susan kelechi watson, rebecca pearson, jack pearson, kate pearson, randall pearson, kevin pearson, big three, premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.