He'd Want You to Have Everything

With Randall becoming a new father, Kevin and Kate get honest with each other about where they are in their own lives. Watch new episodes of This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: this is us nbc, this is us, watch this is us, kate this is us, kevin this is us, this is us sad, this is us season 2, this is us season 2 episode 6, this is us 206, chrissy metz this is us, justin hartley this is us
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.