This Is Us
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 24 | TUESDAYS 9/8c

A Really Big Day for Randall

CLIP10/01/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Get a sneak peek at the next episode of This Is Us, airing Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC. And catch up all episodes on NBC.com and the NBC App.

Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, watch this is us video, this is us preview, season 3 episode 2, a philadelphia story, mandy moore, hannah zeile, kate pearson, teenage kate, niles fitch, randall pearson, teen randall, howard university, pop tarts, college, college acceptance
S3 E22 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Big Three Birthday Wishes
CLIP 08/31/19
This Is Us Returns for Season 4
CLIP 08/31/19
Thank You from This Is Us
CLIP 08/29/19
Two Epic Love Stories
CLIP 08/27/19
Jack's Best Speeches
CLIP 08/14/19
This Is Us: For Your Emmy Consideration
CLIP 07/29/19
10 Times This Is Us Made Us Laugh
CLIP 07/16/19
Fan Voted: Best Character Moments
CLIP 06/20/19
Mandy Moore's Soulful Rendition of "Invisible Ink" - Live Performance
CLIP 06/07/19
An Exciting Message for You from This Is Us
CLIP 05/12/19
The Best Big Three Moments
CLIP 04/10/19
Is This the End of Zevin?
CLIP 04/07/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 18 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 04/02/19
What Does the Future Hold?
CLIP 04/02/19
Randall and Beth's Awkward First Date
CLIP 03/31/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 17 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 03/26/19
Will Randall and Beth Bend or Break?
CLIP 03/26/19
Kevin Chooses Zoe Over Kids
CLIP 03/24/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 16 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 03/20/19
Who Will Get Their Happy Ending?
CLIP 03/19/19
Zoe Catches Kevin Lying to Her
CLIP 03/17/19
Welcome to the World, Baby Jack
CLIP 03/12/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 15 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 03/12/19
Rebecca Reaches Out to Miguel
CLIP 03/10/19
Together, They'll Be Okay
CLIP 03/05/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 14 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 03/05/19
When Randall Met Beth
CLIP 02/24/19
Beth Makes Peace with Her Mom
CLIP 02/21/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 13 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 02/20/19
Jack's Two Lives Collide
CLIP 02/17/19
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 12 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 02/13/19
A Broken Kevin Relapses
CLIP 02/12/19
The Big Three Learn the Truth from Nicky
CLIP 01/27/19
Nicky’s Deadly Mistake in Vietnam
CLIP 01/24/19
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 11 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/23/19
Zoe Tells Kevin She Wants John Stamos Back
CLIP 01/20/19
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 10 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/15/19
Did Randall Win the Election?
CLIP 01/15/19
Season 3: What’s Happened So Far
CLIP 01/01/19
12 Holiday Gifts from the Pearsons
CLIP 12/21/18
Tess Comes Out to Randall and Beth
CLIP 12/02/18
Happy Thanksgiving from This Is Us
CLIP 11/30/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 9 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 11/27/18
Kevin and Zoe Uncover the Truth About Nicky
CLIP 11/27/18
The Pearsons at Your Service
CLIP 11/25/18
Randall’s Biggest Influences
CLIP 11/20/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 8 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 11/20/18
Zoe Opens Up to Kevin About Her Father
CLIP 11/14/18
Mandy Moore's "Invisible Ink" - The Inside Story
CLIP 11/13/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 7 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 11/13/18
Rebecca Sings "Invisible Ink" to Jack
CLIP 11/13/18
Kevin and Randall Discuss Jack’s Mysterious Vietnam Photo
CLIP 11/04/18
Randall Offers Beth a Job
CLIP 10/30/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 6 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/30/18
Toby Has a Breakdown
CLIP 10/23/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 5 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/23/18
Beth’s Very Bad Day
CLIP 10/23/18
Nicky’s Number Is Called
CLIP 10/21/18
Jack Says Goodbye to Robinson
CLIP 10/16/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 4 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/16/18
Jack and Rebecca Embark on an Adventure
CLIP 10/11/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 3 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/09/18
Kate Says Goodbye to Who She Was
CLIP 10/09/18
Randall Takes a Stand for His Fathers
CLIP 10/02/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 2 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/02/18
The Pearsons Fight Over IVF
CLIP 10/02/18
A Really Big Day for Randall
CLIP 10/01/18
This Is Us - Get to Know the Pearsons (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 10/01/18
Jack and Rebecca’s First Kiss
CLIP 09/30/18
This Is Us - Premiere Party Panel (Highlights)
CLIP 09/25/18
This Is Us - Aftershow: Season 3 Episode 1 (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 09/25/18
Kate’s Emotional Birthday Wish
CLIP 09/25/18
This Is Us - Photo Shoot with Annie Leibovitz
CLIP 09/13/18
13 Things You Didn't Know About This Is Us
CLIP 09/04/18
The Biggest Moments of Season 2
CLIP 08/28/18
First Look: This Is Us Season 3
CLIP 08/24/18
This Is Us - Moments: Wedding Bells
CLIP 08/07/18
This Is Us - Moments: Deja Vu
CLIP 07/31/18
This Is Us - Moments: Kevin's Rehab
CLIP 07/24/18
This Is Us - Moments: Glory Days
CLIP 07/17/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 18
CLIP 03/13/18
The People We Choose
CLIP 03/13/18
Bed After Bed
CLIP 03/06/18
Share the Moment: Everyone Sleeps
CLIP 03/06/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 17
CLIP 03/06/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 16
CLIP 02/27/18
Welcome to the Family
CLIP 02/27/18
Share the Moment: The Sweetest Pitcher
CLIP 02/06/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 15
CLIP 02/06/18
Jack's Tree
CLIP 02/06/18
Share the Moment: The Sourest Lemon
CLIP 02/04/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2, Episode 14: Milo and Mandy on Jack’s Death
CLIP 02/04/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 13
CLIP 01/23/18
Share the Moment: Part of the List
CLIP 01/23/18
Best Friends
CLIP 01/17/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 12
CLIP 01/16/18
This Is Us Aftershow: Season 2 Episode 11
CLIP 01/09/18
Share the Moment: Comparing Baggage
CLIP 01/09/18
Share the Moment: Deja's Goodbye
CLIP 11/28/17
Who Was I?
CLIP 11/28/17
Season 3
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes (18)

S3 E18 | 04/02/19
Her
S3 E17 | 03/26/19
R & B
S3 E16 | 03/19/19
Don't Take My Sunshine Away
S3 E15 | 03/12/19
The Waiting Room
S3 E14 | 03/05/19
The Graduates
S3 E13 | 02/19/19
Our Little Island Girl
S3 E12 | 02/12/19
Songbird Road: Part Two
S3 E11 | 01/22/19
Songbird Road: Part One
S3 E10 | 01/15/19
The Last Seven Weeks
S3 E9 | 11/27/18
The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning
S3 E8 | 11/20/18
Six Thanksgivings
S3 E7 | 11/13/18
Sometimes
S3 E6 | 10/30/18
Kamsahamnida
S3 E5 | 10/23/18
Toby
S3 E4 | 10/16/18
Vietnam
S3 E3 | 10/09/18
Katie Girls
S3 E2 | 10/02/18
A Philadelphia Story
S3 E1 | 09/25/18
Nine Bucks
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.