The Pearson clan gathers to see Kevin tape one last episode of The Manny; Kate gets her first singing gig; Beth and Randall make a big decision about the future of their family.
Appearing:Milo VentimigliaMandy MooreJustin HartleyChrissy MetzSterling BrownSusan WatsonChris SullivanRon Jones
Tags: nbc this is us, watch this is us episode, watch this is us video, mandy moore rebecca pearson, milo ventimiglia jack pearson, sterling k brown randall pearson, chrissy metz kate pearson, justin hartley kevin pearson, season 2 episode 2, a manny-splendored thing
