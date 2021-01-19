Tamara, a professor, and her husband Leo, a mental health therapist, from Jonesboro, Arkansas, take on the Wall and the all-new Free Fall+ for a chance at over $12 million.
Available until 01/05/22
Appearing:Chris Hardwick
S4 E343 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
