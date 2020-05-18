Sister and brother Neangela and Marcus take on the Wall. Neangela is an attorney who mentors young girls, and Marcus is an operations manager. The two hail from Oak Park, Illinois.
Available until 07/20/21
Appearing:Chris Hardwick
Tags: chris hardwick wall, chris hardwick nbc, nbc wall, nbc game show, wall game show, watch the wall, New Game Show, green ball game show, balls game show, lebron james the wall, lebron james wall, lebron james game show, watch the wall episodes, watch the wall nbc
S3 E843 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.