Lisa, a mental health counselor from Wanatah, Indiana, and Dan, a construction analyst and woodworker, take on the Wall. With big drops, this married couple works their total to epic heights and attempts to walk away with a massive payout.
Available until 01/05/22
Appearing:Chris Hardwick
S4 E143 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
