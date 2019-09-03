The Voyager with Josh Garcia
S3 E1603/09/19

Soaring City on the Arabian Gulf
Josh visits Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a city that can boast having the tallest building, the largest manmade island and the biggest choreographed water fountain in the world.

S3 E26 | 06/01/19
Harvest Adventures
S3 E25 | 05/25/19
Filipino Fun
S3 E24 | 05/18/19
A Date in Oman
S3 E23 | 05/11/19
Caribbean Delight
S3 E22 | 05/04/19
Awesome Auckland
S3 E21 | 04/27/19
Hungry for More
S3 E20 | 04/20/19
Malaysian Melting Pot
S3 E19 | 04/13/19
Sands of Time
S3 E18 | 04/06/19
Fun Firsts in Barbados
S3 E17 | 03/16/19
Geological Wonders
S3 E16 | 03/09/19
S3 E15 | 03/02/19
Under the Mediterranean Sea
S3 E14 | 02/23/19
Greek Island Gem
S3 E13 | 02/16/19
Medieval Malta
S3 E12 | 02/09/19
Shining Sicily
S3 E11 | 02/02/19
Travel Lessons
S3 E10 | 01/26/19
Costa Rican Adventures
S3 E9 | 01/19/19
Jewel of Russia
S3 E8 | 11/24/18
Digging Deep
S3 E7 | 11/17/18
Saunas by the Sea
S3 E6 | 11/10/18
Rhythms of Aruba
S3 E5 | 11/03/18
Wowed by Maui
S3 E4 | 10/27/18
Roaring Rotterdam
S3 E3 | 10/20/18
Medieval Treasure
S3 E2 | 10/13/18
Cool Cabo
S3 E1 | 10/06/18
Aloha Spirit
