Europe Top to Bottom
Josh rereads some of his favorite journal entries from his tantalizing tour of Europe, from glassblowing in Stockholm, Sweden to reindeer hot dogs in Bergen, Norway and more.

S1 E26 | 05/27/17
Italy by Sea
S1 E25 | 05/20/17
Life's a Beach
S1 E24 | 05/13/17
Elephant-Sized Fun
S1 E23 | 05/06/17
Pizza Perfection
S1 E22 | 04/29/17
Voyage Around the World
S1 E21 | 04/22/17
Didgeri-dude
S1 E20 | 04/15/17
All the Marbles
S1 E19 | 04/08/17
Cameo Appearance
S1 E18 | 04/01/17
Tuscan Fun
S1 E17 | 03/11/17
Little Island, Big Flavor
S1 E16 | 03/04/17
Europe Top to Bottom
S1 E15 | 02/25/17
Kung Fu Master
S1 E14 | 02/18/17
Mediterranean Melting Pot
S1 E13 | 02/11/17
World Champion Pesto
S1 E12 | 02/04/17
15th Century Smile
S1 E11 | 01/28/17
Cruisin' the Caribbean
S1 E10 | 01/21/17
Sky High
S1 E9 | 01/14/17
Pure Spanish
S1 E8 | 11/26/16
Under the Sea
S1 E7 | 11/19/16
City of Delight
S1 E6 | 11/12/16
Swedish and Sublime
S1 E5 | 11/05/16
Norway the Right Way
S1 E4 | 10/29/16
Fun Guy!
S1 E3 | 10/22/16
Hot Salsa!
S1 E2 | 10/15/16
Like Water for Chaac
S1 E1 | 10/08/16
Mayan Madness
