Main Content

The Voice
MONDAYS & TUESDAYS 8/7c

Wyatt Michael Delivers on Bobby Darin's Standard "Mack the Knife"The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP10/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Wyatt Michael performs Bobby Darin's "Mack the Knife" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice blinds performances, the voice blinds, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, wyatt michael, mack the knife, bobby darin, team kelly
S21 E55 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.