Main Content

The Voice
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 21

Wendy Moten Performs Aretha Franklin's "Freeway of Love"NBC's The Voice Top 11 2021

CLIP11/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Wendy Moten performs Aretha Franklin's "Freeway of Love" during the Top 11 Live Playoffs on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, The Voice, top 11 performances, the voice top 11, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, top 11, Live, top 11, live top 11 performances, wendy moten, freeway of love, Aretha Franklin
S21 E193 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.