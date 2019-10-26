The Voice
Voice Advisors Usher, Normani, will.i.am and Darius Rucker Give Advice

CLIP10/25/19
Details
The Voice Advisors Usher, Normani, will.i.am and Darius Rucker share their words of wisdom.

Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: the voice, watch the voice, the voice 2019, kelly clarkson, john legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, coaches, usher, normani, will.i.am, darius rucker, dierks bentley, brad paisley, prince, i gotta feeling team kelly, team legend, team blake, team gwen
S17 E104 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Clips (99)

Kelly Clarkson and Team Kelly: "Linger" - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Cali Wilson's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Max Boyle's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Gwen Stefani and Team Gwen: "Good as Hell" - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations
CLIP 11/19/19
Joana Martinez's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 13 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/19/19
Cali Wilson: "Butterflies" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Go Rest High on That Mountain" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Myracle Holloway: "I'm Your Baby Tonight" - Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Katie Kadan: "I'm Going Down" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Jake Hoot: "Danny's Song" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Kat Hammock: "Danny Boy" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Ricky Duran: "You Are the Best Thing" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Joana Martinez: "Get on Your Feet" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances
CLIP 11/18/19
Rose Short: "I Turn to You" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Max Boyle: "Unaware" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Hello Sunday: "Mamma Knows Best" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Will Breman: "I Won't Give Up" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Shane Q: "My Wish" - The Voice Live Top 13 Performances 2019
CLIP 11/18/19
Behind The Knockouts
CLIP 11/16/19
Here's Your Top 13 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 11/15/19
Jake HaldenVang's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Gracee Shriver's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
John Legend Is the Sexiest Man Alive - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Who Performs in the Wildcard Instant Save? - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Which Team Wins the Wildcard Instant Save? - Live Top 20 Eliminations
CLIP 11/12/19
Alex Guthrie's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Hello Sunday's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 20 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Jake HaldenVang: "Turning Tables" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Ricky Braddy: "Roll with It" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Khalea Lynee: "Love Like This" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Cali Wilson: "Toxic" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Ricky Duran: "Small Town" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Alex Guthrie: "If I Ain't Got You" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Myracle Holloway: "Get Here" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Gracee Shriver: "American Honey" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Katie Kadan: "Always Remember Us This Way" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Damali: "You Say" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Shane Q: "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Marybeth Byrd: "Love Me Like You Do" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Hello Sunday: "Hello" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Max Boyle: "Falling Slowly" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Jake Hoot: "You Lie" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Kat Hammock: "God Only Knows" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Will Breman: "Style" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Rose Short: "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Joana Martinez: "You Can't Stop the Girl" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Kyndal Inskeep: "10,000 Hours" - The Top 20 Live Playoffs
CLIP 11/11/19
Behind the Scenes with the Coaches, Host and Mega Mentor Taylor Swift
CLIP 11/10/19
Behind The Battles
CLIP 11/06/19
Myracle Holloway: "Can We Talk" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Taylor Swift Is... THE MEGA MENTOR!
CLIP 11/05/19
Ricky Braddy: "So High" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Marybeth Byrd vs. Preston C. Howell - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Damali: "Sober" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Zach Bridges: "The Dance" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Gracee Shriver: "Leave the Pieces" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/05/19
Knockouts Continue: Artists Are Star-Struck for Mega Mentor Taylor Swift
CLIP 11/04/19
Rose Short: "Big White Room" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Lauren Hall: "Breakaway" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Kat Hammock: "Kiss Me" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Kiara Brown: "The Bones" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Royce Lovett: "Wake Me Up" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Destiny Rayne: "Tell Me You Love Me" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Hello Sunday Makes Taylor Swift Cry
CLIP 11/04/19
Zoe Upkins: "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Will Breman: "I Don't Care" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Jake HaldenVang: "Powerful" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Shane Q: "In Case You Didn't Know" - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/04/19
Alex Guthrie vs. Hello Sunday - The Knockouts
CLIP 11/01/19
Write. That. Book. - The Voice Outtakes
CLIP 10/31/19
Taylor Swift Is Smarter Than You
CLIP 10/29/19
Kyndal Inskeep: "Elastic Heart" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/29/19
Khalea Lynee vs. James Violet - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/29/19
Jessie Lawrence: "Dancing with a Stranger" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/29/19
In 13 Minutes You'll Know Taylor Loves You, Too
CLIP 10/29/19
Ricky Duran: "She Talks to Angels" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/29/19
Joana Martinez: "California Dreamin'" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/29/19
Melinda Rodriguez: "Always Be My Baby" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/28/19
Mendeleyev vs. Preston C. Howell: "Fire and Rain" - The Battles
CLIP 10/28/19
Jake Hoot: "Cover Me Up" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/28/19
Caroline Reilly vs. Jake HaldenVang: "Just Like a Pill" - The Battles
CLIP 10/28/19
Hello Sunday vs. Lauren Hall: "Wrecking Ball" - The Battles
CLIP 10/28/19
Jordan Chase v. Ricky Braddy - Brennen Henson v. Calvin Lockett - Battles
CLIP 10/28/19
Cali Wilson: "Wicked Game" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/28/19
Marina Chello: "I (Who Have Nothing)" - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/28/19
Mega Mentor Taylor Swift Shocks the Latest Knockout Pairs
CLIP 10/27/19
You Can't Leave - What If It's Taylor Swift?
CLIP 10/25/19
Last Day of Battles and the Knockouts Begin with Mega Mentor Taylor Swift
CLIP 10/25/19
Katie Kadan vs. Max Boyle - The Knockouts
CLIP 10/25/19
Voice Advisors Usher, Normani, will.i.am and Darius Rucker Give Advice
CLIP 10/25/19
Is That Vanilla? No, It's Mayo! - The Voice Outtakes
CLIP 10/24/19
Cory Jackson vs. Zach Bridges: "Should've Been a Cowboy" - The Battles
CLIP 10/22/19
Jessie Lawrence vs. Rose Short: "Can't Feel My Face" - The Battles
CLIP 10/22/19
Dane & Stephanie vs. Marybeth Byrd: "Burning House" - The Battles
CLIP 10/22/19
Brennan Lassiter vs. Gracee Shriver and Brooke Stephenson vs. Damali
CLIP 10/21/19
Jake Hoot vs. Steve Knill: "Always on My Mind" - The Battles
CLIP 10/21/19
Jared Herzog vs. Will Breman: "Treat You Better" - The Battles
CLIP 10/21/19
Joana Martinez vs. Matthew McQueen: "High Hopes" - The Battles
CLIP 10/21/19
Season 17
  • Season 17

Episodes (18)

NEW
S17 E18 | 11/19/19
Live Top 13 Eliminations
NEW
S17 E17 | 11/18/19
Live Top 13 Performances
S17 E16 | 11/12/19
Live Top 20 Eliminations
S17 E15 | 11/11/19
Live Playoffs Top 20
S17 E14 | 11/05/19
The Knockouts, Part 4
S17 E13 | 11/04/19
The Knockouts, Part 3
S17 E12 | 10/29/19
The Knockouts, Part 2
S17 E11 | 10/28/19
The Battles, Part 5/ The Knockouts Premiere
S17 E10 | 10/22/19
The Battles, Part 4
S17 E9 | 10/21/19
The Battles, Part 3
S17 E8 | 10/15/19
The Battles, Part 2
S17 E7 | 10/14/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 7/ The Battles Premiere
S17 E6 | 10/08/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 6
S17 E5 | 10/07/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 5
S17 E4 | 10/01/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 4
S17 E3 | 09/30/19
The Blind Auditions, Part 3
S17 E2 | 09/24/19
The Blind Auditions Premiere, Part 2
S17 E1 | 09/23/19
The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
