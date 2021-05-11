Main Content

The Voice
Victor Solomon Sings Stevie Wonder's "I Wish" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2021

CLIP05/10/21
Victor Solomon performs Stevie Wonder's "I Wish" during the Live Top 17 Performances on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S20 E133 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
