The Voice
Vaughn Mugol's Instant Save Performance of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down"NBC's The Voice 2021

CLIP11/09/21

Vaughn Mugol performs the Sam Smith song "Lay Me Down" in the Instant Save during the Live Top 20 Eliminations on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
