Vaughn Mugol's Beautiful Performance of Ed Sheeran's "The A Team"The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP09/17/21

Vaughn Mugol performs Ed Sheeran's "The A Team" during The Voice Blind Auditions. The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
