The Voice
Van Andrew Rocks The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

CLIP10/27/20
Van Andrew performs "Behind Blue Eyes" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
