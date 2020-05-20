Main Content

The Voice
MONDAYS & TUESDAYS 8/7c

Todd Tilghman and Blake Shelton Perform John Mellencamp's "Authority Song" - The Voice Finale 2020

CLIP05/19/20
Details
Todd Tilghman performs John Mellencamp's "Authority Song" with his coach, Blake Shelton, in the Finale on The Voice.

Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 5, the voice 2020, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, top 5 finale, performances, Todd Tilghman, authority song, John Mellencamp, john cougar mellencamp, John Cougar, coach duet
Clips

The Top 9 Artists Perform Live - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Coach Gwen Stefani and Latin Superstar Mon Laferte Perform "Feliz Navidad" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Four-Time Grammy Winner Michael Bublé Performs "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Coach Blake Shelton Has His Team Sing Backup on "White Christmas" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Music Legend Dolly Parton and Country Star Jennifer Nettles Sing "Circle of Love" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Season 9 Winner Jordan Smith Performs "Mary, Did You Know?" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Sia Is a Real Gift Performing "Snowman" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
Payge Tuner's Wildcard Instant Save Performance of Rihanna's "Diamonds" - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Bailey Rae's Wildcard Instant Save Performance: Lee Ann Womack "Never Again, Again" - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
The Journey of a Song with Nest Audio, In Partnership with Google Nest
CLIP 12/01/20
The Voice Artists sing Minefields by Faouzia, In Partnership with Google Nest
CLIP 12/01/20
Worth the Wait’s Wildcard Instant Save Performance: “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Tanner Gomes’ Wildcard Instant Save Performance of “Pickin’ Wildflowers” - Voice Results
CLIP 12/01/20
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 17 Results 2020
CLIP 12/01/20
Cami Clune Performs INXS' Song "Never Tear Us Apart" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Madeline Consoer Sings Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
Worth the Wait Harmonizes The Judds' "Love Is Alive" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Sid Kingsley Performs the Leon Bridges Song "Beyond" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Tamara Jade Performs the Gnarls Barkley Hit "Crazy" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Tanner Gomes Keeps It Country with Luke Combs' "Lovin' On You" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
Desz Channels Tina Turner on "What's Love Got to Do With it" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
Payge Turner Puts Her Spin on *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Standout Performance Rehearsal with Nest Audio, In Partnership with Google Nest
CLIP 11/30/20
Pick the Perfect Song with Nest Audio, In Partnership with Google Nest
CLIP 11/30/20
John Holiday Croons Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Get Inspired with Nest Audio, In Partnership with Google Nest
CLIP 11/30/20
Joseph Soul Performs the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Jim Ranger Performs Lee Brice's Country Tune "Rumor" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Ben Allen Sings Kenny Chesney's "There Goes My Life" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Young Carter Rubin Performs Mariah Carey's "Hero" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Ian Flanigan Sings Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Chloé Hogan Performs the Billie Eilish Song "my future" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 11/30/20
Taryn Papa Sings Carly Pearce & Lee Brice's "I Hope You're Happy Now" - The Voice Live Top 17
CLIP 11/30/20
Bailey Rae Sings the Kenny Rogers Classic "Sweet Music Man" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances
CLIP 11/30/20
The Best Performances from the Last Rounds of Knockouts - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/28/20
The Coaches Look Ahead to the Start of the Live Playoffs - The Voice Lives 2020
CLIP 11/27/20
Cami Clune and John Holiday's "Unbelievable" Performances - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Taryn Papa Sings Faith Hill's "Cry" - Four-Way Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Marisa Corvo and Tanner Gomes' Performances Leave Kelly with a Tough Choice - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
The Coaches Reveal Their Pairings for the Final Round of Knockouts - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Usher Had Too Much Coffee, Blake Dances and More - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 11/24/20
Ryan Gallagher Sings Andrea Bocelli's "Time to Say Goodbye" - Four-Way Knockout - Voice Knockouts
CLIP 11/24/20
Julia Cooper Sings Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay" - Four-Way Knockout - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Larriah Jackson Sings Adele's "One and Only" - Four-Way Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/24/20
Mega Mentor Usher Has Quite a Way with Words - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
Teens Bailey Rae and Lauren Frihauf Leave Coach John with a Tough Decision - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
Team Gwen's Joseph Soul Performs Against Van Andrew - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
Desz and Sid Kingsley Both "Kill It" in Their Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
Alisan Porter and Feeding America Spread Joy, In Partnership with Walmart
CLIP 11/23/20
The Coaches Love Carter Rubin and Chloe Hogan's Performances So Much - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
Ian Flanigan and James Pyle Are Both "Fantastic" in Their Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
Kelsie Watts and Madeline Consoer Sing Challenging Songs Phenomenally Well - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/23/20
The Second Round of Knockout Pairings Are Revealed by the Coaches - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/22/20
The Best Performances from the Final Battles and First Knockouts - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/21/20
Jus Jon and Jim Ranger Deliver Amazing and Very Different Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/20/20
Payge Turner and Ryan Berg Deliver Such Different and Stunning Performances - Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/17/20
The Return of Coach Nick Jonas - The Voice 2021
CLIP 11/17/20
The First Knockout Pairings Are Revealed by the Coaches - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/17/20
Ben Allen and Worth the Wait Give "Amazing" Country Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/17/20
Casme and Tamara Jade Both Give "Incredible" Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020
CLIP 11/17/20
Kelsie Watts, Ben Allen and Van Andrew Battle for Teams Kelly, Blake and Gwen - Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/16/20
Carter Rubin vs. Larriah Jackson - Meghan Trainor's "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" - Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/16/20
Aaron Scott vs. Ian Flanigan - Creedence's "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/16/20
Marisa Corvo vs. Ryan Gallagher - Celine Dion's "I Surrender" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/16/20
Liam St. John vs. Ryan Berg - Aloe Blacc's "I Need a Dollar" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/16/20
Casme vs. Rio Souma - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell's "You're All I Need to Get By" - Voice Battles
CLIP 11/16/20
The Final Battle Pairings Are Revealed by the Coaches - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/15/20
Pirate Kelly, Dad Jokes, Coordinated Outfits and Blake Oinks - The Voice Battles 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 11/15/20
The Best Performances From the First Week of Battles - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/14/20
Cami Clune vs. James Pyle - Boy & Bear's Cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" - Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/13/20
If advisors Miguel, Kane Brown, Julia Michaels and Leon Bridges Had a Team - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/11/20
This Season's Mega Mentor Is Revealed - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/10/20
The Second Battle Pairings Are Revealed by the Coaches - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/10/20
John Holiday vs. Julia Cooper - Stevie Wonder's "Summer Soft" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/10/20
Jim Ranger vs. John Sullivan - Kane Brown's "Good as You" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/10/20
Tanner Gomes and Chloé Hogan Battle for Team Kelly and Team Gwen - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/10/20
Desz vs. Joseph Soul - "If You Don't Know Me by Now" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/10/20
Olivia Reyes vs. Tamara Jade - H.E.R.'s "Hard Place" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/09/20
Eli Zamora vs. Madeline Consoer - Ricky Martin's "Solo Quiero Amarte" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/09/20
Bailey Rae vs. Sid Kingsley - Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/09/20
Jus Jon vs. Payton Lamar - Sam Smith and Normani's "Dancin' with a Stranger" - Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/09/20
Taryn Papa vs. Worth the Wait - Little Big Town's "Little White Church" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/09/20
Kelly Clarkson's Reactions Are THE BEST! - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/08/20
Teams Kelly, Legend, Blake and Gwen Reveal Their First Battle Pairings - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/08/20
The Best Performances From the Third Week of the Blind Auditions - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/07/20
Teams Kelly, Legend, Blake and Gwen Have Their Spectacular Advisors - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/06/20
Lauren Frihauf vs. Payge Turner - JP Saxe's "If the World Was Ending" - The Voice Battles 2020
CLIP 11/06/20
We're All a Little Bit Country - The Voice 2020
CLIP 11/04/20
John Sullivan Croons Jim Croce's "Operator (That's Not the Way It Feels)" - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 11/02/20
Apropos Sings Marvin Gaye's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 11/02/20
Tori Miller Sings Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All" - Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 11/02/20
Jared Ming Sings Country Song Mitchell Tenpenny's "Drunk Me" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 11/02/20
Neci Sings Billie Holiday's Jazzy "God Bless the Child" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 11/02/20
  • Season 19
