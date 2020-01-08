Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, gwen stefani, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, country music, voice country music, blake shelton, blake shelton voice, katie kadan, ricky duran, rose short, jake hoot, duets, country, the voice country, Nashville, best country music performances
S17 E2755 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.