Adam Levine and Blake Shelton duet on "Fly Me to the Moon," and Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys perform an amazing version of "Feeling Good." The Voice, Season 14 premieres Monday, February 26 at 8/7c on NBC.

Available until 02/27/20

Appearing: Adam Levine Alicia Keys Blake Shelton Kelly Clarkson Carson Daly