Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice 2020, blake shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, top 5 finalists, Blind audition, the blinds, the blind auditions, season 18, Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris, micah iverson, thunderstorm artis, cammwess
S18 E188 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.