The Top 10 Dish on Their First...

CLIP12/03/18
Details
First performance? First song they slow danced to? First time being recognized? The Top 10 reveal their firsts.

Appearing:Adam LevineJennifer HudsonBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
S15 E212 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
The Voice: Girls' Night Out Playlist
CLIP 08/22/19
Top Blind Auditions: Season 14
CLIP 08/14/19
The Voice: Flashback Playlist
CLIP 07/31/19
Top 10 Blind Auditions: Season 15
CLIP 07/17/19
All of Jej Vinson's Performances
CLIP 07/03/19
Summer Tailgate Playlist: Season 16
CLIP 06/19/19
The Season 16 Lives Were Legendary
CLIP 06/12/19
Top Blind Auditions: Season 16
CLIP 06/06/19
Relive Every Performance by Voice Finalist Andrew Sevener - The Voice 2019
CLIP 05/31/19
Relive Every Performance by Voice Finalist Dexter Roberts - The Voice 2019
CLIP 05/30/19
Relive Every Performance by Voice Finalist Gyth Rigdon - The Voice 2019
CLIP 05/23/19
Relive Every Performance by Voice Winner Maelyn Jarmon - The Voice 2019
CLIP 05/22/19
"Good As Hell"/"My Prerogative" Medley
CLIP 05/21/19
Dexter Roberts and Toby Keith: "That's Country Bro"
CLIP 05/21/19
OneRepublic: "Rescue Me"
CLIP 05/21/19
Maelyn Jarmon and Sarah McLachlan: "Angel"
CLIP 05/21/19
Halsey: "Nightmare"
CLIP 05/21/19
BTS: "Boy with Luv"
CLIP 05/21/19
Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie: "ME!"
CLIP 05/21/19
Jonas Brothers: "Cool"
CLIP 05/21/19
Andrew Sevener and Travis Tritt: "T-R-O-U-B-L-E"
CLIP 05/21/19
Betsy Ade, Celia Babini, Lisa Ramey, Presley Tennant: "Edge Of Seventeen"
CLIP 05/21/19
Hootie & The Blowfish: "Let Her Cry"
CLIP 05/21/19
And the Winner Is...
CLIP 05/21/19
Gyth Rigdon and Hootie & The Blowfish: "Hold My Hand"
CLIP 05/21/19
Maelyn Jarmon: "Wait for You"
CLIP 05/20/19
Andrew Sevener: "Rural Route Raising"
CLIP 05/20/19
Dexter Roberts: "Anything Goes"
CLIP 05/20/19
Gyth Rigdon: "Proof I've Always Loved You"
CLIP 05/20/19
Andrew Sevener: "Lips of an Angel"
CLIP 05/20/19
Andrew Sevener and Blake Shelton: "All Right Now"
CLIP 05/20/19
Dexter Roberts: "Looking Back"
CLIP 05/20/19
Gyth Rigdon and Blake Shelton: "Take It Easy"
CLIP 05/20/19
Maelyn Jarmon and John Legend: "Unforgettable"
CLIP 05/20/19
Dexter Roberts and Blake Shelton: "Hard Workin' Man"
CLIP 05/20/19
Gyth Rigdon: "Once in a Blue Moon"
CLIP 05/20/19
Maelyn Jarmon: "Hallelujah"
CLIP 05/20/19
The Top 4 Dish on Their First...
CLIP 05/19/19
Here's Your Top 4
CLIP 05/18/19
After The Elimination: Kim Cherry, Carter Lloyd Horne, Shawn Sounds and Rod Stokes.
CLIP 05/17/19
Kelly Clarkson and Rod Stokes: "Chances Are"
CLIP 05/14/19
The Top 8 Read Fan Tweets
CLIP 05/14/19
Instant Save Results - Live Top 8 Semi-Final Results
CLIP 05/14/19
Emily Ann Roberts: "Someday Dream"
CLIP 05/14/19
Last Chance: Andrew Sevener - Live Top 8 Semi-Final Results
CLIP 05/14/19
Last Chance: Rod Stokes - Live Top 8 Semi-Final Results
CLIP 05/14/19
Last Chance: Shawn Sounds - Live Top 8 Semi-Final Results
CLIP 05/14/19
Blake Shelton: "God's Country"
CLIP 05/14/19
Kim Cherry: "Together Again"
CLIP 05/13/19
Dexter Roberts: "Here Without You"
CLIP 05/13/19
Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon: "Hey Jude"
CLIP 05/13/19
Maelyn Jarmon: "Stay"
CLIP 05/13/19
Shawn Sounds: "A Song for You"
CLIP 05/13/19
Kim Cherry and Shawn Sounds: "Eleanor Rigby"
CLIP 05/13/19
Maelyn Jarmon and Rod Stokes: "Yesterday"
CLIP 05/13/19
Carter Lloyd Horne: "Take Me to Church"
CLIP 05/13/19
Rod Stokes: "Go Rest High on That Mountain"
CLIP 05/13/19
Andrew Sevener: "Long Haired Country Boy"
CLIP 05/13/19
Gyth Rigdon: "God Bless the U.S.A."
CLIP 05/13/19
Andrew Sevener and Carter Lloyd Horne: "Help!"
CLIP 05/13/19
Here's Your Top 8
CLIP 05/11/19
The Voice - YourMomCares
CLIP 05/11/19
After The Elimination: Celia Babini, Oliv Blu, LB Crew, Mari and Jej Vinson
CLIP 05/10/19
Last Chance: LB Crew - Live Top 13
CLIP 05/07/19
Last Chance: Mari - Live Top 13
CLIP 05/07/19
Last Chance: Kim Cherry - Live Top 13
CLIP 05/07/19
The Voice Fan Week
CLIP 05/07/19
Team Legend: "I Say a Little Prayer"
CLIP 05/07/19
Instant Save Results - Live Top 13
CLIP 05/07/19
Team Blake: "Got My Mind Set on You"
CLIP 05/07/19
Gyth Rigdon: "Nobody But Me"
CLIP 05/06/19
Mari: "Foolish"
CLIP 05/06/19
Shawn Sounds: "A House Is Not a Home"
CLIP 05/06/19
Oliv Blu: "Smooth Operator"
CLIP 05/06/19
Carter Lloyd Horne: "Let It Go"
CLIP 05/06/19
Rod Stokes: "When a Man Loves a Woman"
CLIP 05/06/19
Jej Vinson: "Close"
CLIP 05/06/19
LB Crew: "I'll Make Love to You"
CLIP 05/06/19
Celia Babini: "Shallow"
CLIP 05/06/19
Kim Cherry: "Whatta Man"
CLIP 05/06/19
Andrew Sevener: "She Got the Best of Me"
CLIP 05/06/19
Maelyn Jarmon: "The Scientist"
CLIP 05/06/19
Dexter Roberts: "Something Like That"
CLIP 05/06/19
Here's Your Top 13
CLIP 05/04/19
Team Adam: "Is This Love?"
CLIP 04/30/19
LB Crew: "Electric Feel"
CLIP 04/30/19
Kelly Clarkson: "Broken & Beautiful" in partnership with #UglyDollsMovie
CLIP 04/30/19
Instant Save Results - Live Top 24
CLIP 04/30/19
Kanard Thomas: "Call Out My Name"
CLIP 04/30/19
Presley Tennant: "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
CLIP 04/29/19
Selkii: "Iris"
CLIP 04/29/19
Shawn Sounds: "Higher Ground"
CLIP 04/29/19
Matthew Johnson: "Ordinary People"
CLIP 04/29/19
Celia Babini: "The Chain"
CLIP 04/29/19
Kim Cherry: "Waterfalls"
CLIP 04/29/19
Dexter Roberts: "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You"
CLIP 04/29/19
Abby Kasch: "I Got the Boy"
CLIP 04/29/19
Maelyn Jarmon: "Fallingwater"
CLIP 04/29/19
Oliv Blu: "The Girl from Ipanema"
CLIP 04/29/19
Carter Lloyd Horne: "Heartbreak Hotel"
CLIP 04/29/19
