Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly go behind the scenes to share a peek into the making of their Voice promo shoot. Watch the season premiere of The Voice, Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC.

Available until 09/24/19

Appearing: Adam Levine John Legend Blake Shelton Kelly Clarkson Carson Daly