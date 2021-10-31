Main Content

The Voice
The Coaches Reveal Their Final Knockout PairingsNBC's The Voice Knockouts 2021

CLIP10/31/21
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton present who they're pairing up in the final round of the Knockouts.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
