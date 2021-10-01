Main Content

The Voice
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 21

The Coaches Have Blocks and They're Not Afraid to Use ThemThe Voice 2021

CLIP10/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton need to be strategic in using their blocks during the Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, season 21, The Voice Season 21, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, blake shelton, Blind Auditions, the blinds, the blind auditions, Block Party, block, the block, coaches use their blocks, blocking
S21 E55 minNRWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 21

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.