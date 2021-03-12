Main Content

The Voice
WATCH EPISODES

The Coaches Debate Who Has REALLY Gone Hollywood - The Voice 2021

CLIP03/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton try to decide who is the most "Hollywood."

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, blake shelton, season 20, gone hollywood, going hollywood, best of the voice, 10th Anniversary, Decade, season 20 of the voice
S20 E42 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 20

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.