The Voice
S21 E610/05/21

The Blind Auditions, Part 6
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S21 E644 minTV-PGFull EpisodeMusicPrimetime
