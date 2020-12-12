Tags: The Voice, nbc the voice, watch the voice preview, voice battles, Kelly Clarkson, blake shelton, John Legend, gwen stefani, coach kelly, coach blake, coach john, coach gwen, the voice lives, the lives, the voice 2020, lives, top 9 performances, top 9 eliminations
S19 E1640 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.