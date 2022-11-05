Main Content

The Best Performances from the First Week of KnockoutsNBC's The Voice 2022

CLIP11/01/22

Relive your favorite performances from the first week of three-way Knockouts on The Voice.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, best performances, Knockouts, three way knockouts
